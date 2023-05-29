Who are Marcus Stroman's parents Adlin Auffant and Earl Stroman? A glimpse into the personal life of Cubs Star

Marcus Stroman is a popular pitcher for the Chicago Cubs in the MLB. However, baseball fans are curious to know about his parents, Adlin Auffant and Earl Stroman.

Marcus Stroman was born to Earl Stroman and Adlin Auffant in Medford, New York on May 1, 1991 and is of mixed heritage. His father is African-American and his mother is of Puerto Rican descent. His parents divorced when he was in the 5th grade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus's father, Earl Stroman, is a police detective in Suffolk County, New York. He considers himself to be a big reflection of his father who installed a lot of beliefs and values in him which he still carries to this day.

Moreover, his mom and dad focused on school and education in his life. Marcus has had a tough upbringing. He had to do his homework first before everything else. They also made him choose Duke University as they wanted the best education for their son.

Marcus Stroman's mother Adlin Auffant also shares a lovely bond with him. She supports him in everything he does. He also represented Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic as a tribute to his mother and represented her roots.

Marcus Stroman's personal life

Marcus Stroman in Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs game

Marcus Stroman is an MLB veteran having played for Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and now the Chicago Cubs. In his personal life, he has a brother Jayden and a sister Sabria.

He made an appearance in the Nickelodeon game show Figure it Out in 1997 when he was just six years old. The player also has several tattoos on his body.

Stroman has partnered with Nike, BioSteel, Jordan Brand, and Rogers to create apparel with the HDMH logo. In 2016, he appeared on the title track remix of rapper Mike Stud's album These Days. Moreover, he also appeared with Stud at a concert as Stud was his teammate at Duke University.

Marcus Stroman is expected to continue his loving and caring relationship with his parents Earl and Adlin as his career progresses towards the future.

Poll : 0 votes