Who is the Marlins Man? Everything we know about hardcore fan previously involved in a feud with Derek Jeter

Anyone watching Tuesday's action between the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks may have seen the notorious Marlins Man sitting behind home plate. The infamous Marlins fan drew up a stir on X, formerly known as Twitter, for attending American Family Field, instead of Citizens Bank Park cheering on Miami.

"Well covid 19 is over. No more ballpark restrictions. I am in Milwaukee for @Brewers vs @Dbacks. Thought was to be Marlins. Travel plans made. Phx goes and throws 4 in a row to start best pitchers first in playoffs. Will see Marlins soon" - @marlins_man

The Marlins Man, whose real name is Laurence Leavy, has been a staple at various sporting events over the past decade. While he tends to be donning his trademark orange Miami Marlins jersey and visor at baseball games, he has also been spotted in the crowd of other sports, including the World Series, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, and Kentucky Derby.

After making his first appearance during a 2012 Miami Heat playoff game, Leavy's alter-ego continued to develop over the years as his bright orange Miami Marlins jersey kept making appearances across the nation.

While he is a baseball folk hero, he has drawn the ire of fans, who are disappointed that he was not cheering on his Miami Marlins as they fought for their playoff lives against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Many across social media were not fond of the Marlins Man's excuse for being in attendance at the Brewers and Diamondbacks game

Although many were disappointed by Leavy's appearance at the Milwaukee Brewers game, his excuse did not help matters. The Miami-based attorney had previously booked his tickets to Milwaukee with the assumption that the Marlins would be playing there in the Wild Card Series.

"Marlins Man Is The Biggest Fraud In Sports After Not Showing Up For The Marlins Playoff Game In Philly" - @barstoolsports

This was not the case, with some disappointed in the fact the long-time Marlins season ticket holder could not simply change his travel plans. Some even went as far as to call him the biggest fraud in the sporting world.

While Leary is beloved by many, former New York Yankees shortstop and former Marlins owner was not the biggest fan. After taking over the team, Jeter rejected several of the Marlins Man's promotional ideas, sparking a minor feud between the two.