Who is Martin Maldonado's wife Janelise? All you need to know about the Padres catcher's personal life

Martin Maldonado and the San Diego Padres have made a strong start to the 2025 MLB season, going undefeated in the first seven games of the regular season. The 38-year-old is a veteran catcher in the major leagues, having played for several teams across the country before joining San Diego in January earlier this year. Maldonado is married to wife Janelise, with whom he shares three children.

Ad

Martin Maldonado and Janelise met in their home country of Puerto Rico and started dating as teenagers. They dated for several years before eventually tying the knot in 2018. They have since welcomed three children into the world. Their eldest, a daughter named Anaiah Mila, was born in Dec. 2017, while their second child, a son named Aiden, was born in 2020.

Maldonado then announced that they were expecting their third child through custom cleats that featured the sonogram of their unborn child. The couple then welcomed their youngest, a daughter named Gianna Camila, in 2023.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Since joining the Padres earlier this year, Martin Maldonado has played five games in the MLB so far, recording a .321 average with one home run and two RBIs. Along with putting up decent numbers from the plate, his biggest strength is his experience and stability as a catcher, often bringing out the best from the pitchers in his team.

Manager Mike Shildt gives his thoughts on Martin Maldonado after first loss of the season

After a 7-0 winning streak to start the 2025 MLB season, the San Diego Padres finally suffered their first defeat of the season against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Despite the loss, newly-acquired veteran catcher Martin Maldonado recorded his first home run of the season, scoring the Padres' only run of the game. Speaking to 97.3 TheFanSD radio channel after the game, manager Mike Shildt gave his take on Maldonado's performance on both sides of the ball:

Ad

"I think he's been good. He Ambushed him for the homer and did a great job on the plate. Caught a couple of shut outs, he's been fantastic."

Expand Tweet

Nico Hoerner's RBI walk in the first inning got the Cubs on the board before Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker scored on some sloppy defensive play in the fifth to give them the lead and secure the win. The Padres have two more games against the Cubs and will be hpoing to bounce back strong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More