Who is Mason McCoy? Everything you need to know about Blue Jays prospect called up to replace Bo Bichette

On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they have selected Mason McCoy to the 40-man roster. The move corresponds with All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette being placed on the 10-day IL.

Bichette is dealing with a right quad strain. This is the second time Bichette has been placed on the injured list this month. He initially landed on the IL with patellar tendinitis in his right leg.

Whenever Mason McCoy enters a game, it will be his MLB debut. McCoy split his college baseball career between Illinois Central College and the University of Iowa.

McCoy was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He would spend a couple of seasons with the Orioles in their system before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners at the start of the 2022 season. He was later traded to the Toronto Blue Jays a little over a month ago.

Mason McCoy and the Toronto Blue Jays will have to dig deep

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Mets

The Toronto Blue Jays are on the outside looking in right now. They are in third place in the American League East division, 10.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles.

If they want to make the postseason this year, they have their work cut out for them. They are 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros, who hold the final American League Wild card spot.

Toronto has to take advantage of their weaker series on the horizon. They start September with a series against the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, and the Kansas City Royals. They also have two series against the New York Yankees.

Toronto must come out swinging in September and win the games they are favored in. Hopefully, Mason McCoy can handle the pressure until Bichette returns from the injured list.