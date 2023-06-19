Who is Melanie Liburd? A glimpse into the personal life of Vanessa Hudgens' newest co-star in Bad Boys 4

British actress Melanie Liburd has been cast in a main role alongside Vanessa Hudgens in Columbia Pictures' upcoming film Bad Boys 4. Fans are curious to know about the background of this 35-year-old actress.

Melanie Liburd was born on November 11, 1987, in Hertfordshire, England to Georgian and Michael. Her mother is English and her father is Kittitian. She also has two siblings named Marc and Leon. She was very shy as a child.

Melanie Liburd was interested in acting from a very young age. Her first role was that of a rat in her school's production of the play "Dick Whittington and his Cat" based on English folklore. She went on to become an art history student and graduated with a bachelor's degree in fashion design. She also worked as a fashion model. Eventually, she decided to pursue acting and trained at The Identity Drama School.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shadow and Act @shadowandact Melanie Liburd has joined Bad Boys 4 in what is believed to be a leading role opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. bit.ly/3ACyLU6 Melanie Liburd has joined Bad Boys 4 in what is believed to be a leading role opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. bit.ly/3ACyLU6

Since then, she has appeared in numerous films and television shows. She is mostly known for her roles as Nyx Harper in Dark Matter, the red priestess in Game of Thrones, Alexis in Gypsy, Zoe Baker in This is Us, and Caridad "Carrie" Milgram in Power Book II: Ghost.

Melanie Liburd is married to Ben Taylor. They also share a dog named Mr. Winston.

Fans hope that her upcoming role in Bad Boys 4 will be as entertaining as her previous ones.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship

Cole Tucker is a professional baseball player. He currently plays for the Colorado Rockies. However, he has also played for Pittsburgh Pirates in the past.

He is in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens. They first met each other in a Zoom meeting in 2020. Since then they have been together. The couple made their relationship official in 2021 through a Valentine's Day post. Vanessa Hudgens admitted that Tucker is perfect for her.

The couple has been supportive of each other and even made their red carpet debut in November 2021, showcasing their love to the world.

In November 2022, Tucker and Vanessa took their relationship to the next level when they got engaged in Paris, France. The news of their engagement delighted their fans, who are eagerly anticipating their wedding. Both Tucker and Vanessa have successful professional careers, and their fans are hoping they can find a balance between their personal and professional lives as they move forward together.

Poll : 0 votes