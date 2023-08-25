Who is Michael Busch? Everything you need to know about Dodgers rookie that blasted first home run vs Guardians

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Michael Busch has been chasing his first big-league home run for a bit, but he has finally done it. Busch went deep to center field in his 17th game as a major league player.

He took a hanging curveball from the hand of Gavin Williams for his first career home run. It was a solo shot that put the Dodgers ahead of the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 3-2.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Busch could not contain himself. He was seen smiling ear to ear after he hit the blast. It traveled 401 feet and came off the bat at 99.1 MPH.

It will be the first home run of many to come for this slugging prospect. His sweet left-handed approach plays well at this level.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans should be excited about Michael Busch

Dodgers Guardians Baseball

Michael Busch entered the season as the Los Angeles Dodgers' second-ranked prospect behind catcher Dalton Rushing. He was selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Busch was considered one of the best offensive prospects in the 2019 class. He is regarded as having 55-grade hit tools and power.

Expand Tweet

Busch is patient with his approach at the plate and has good balance, which will help him hit for average and power. He can also pull the ball to all sides of the field.

One question mark surrounding his game was his defense and arm. Since turning pro, he has worked tirelessly in both areas, which impressed evaluators. So far this season, Busch has primarily played third base, without much struggles. He can also play the outfield, which will help him see the field even more.

Busch has all the tools to have a successful professional career. Dodgers fans can look forward to this guy being a mainstay in the lineup for the future.