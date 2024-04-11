Who is Michael Freedman? High-profile former federal prosecutor repping Ippei Mizuhara amid betting investigation

Amid allegations of theft placed by Shohei Ohtani's attorneys and the ongoing federal investigation into his connection with an Orange County illegal bookmaker, Ippei Mizuhara finds himself embroiled in many legal affairs that need representation.

According to the New York Times, Mizuhara has hired Michael Freedman, a former federal prosecutor who specializes in white-collar crime. However, there is no official confirmation from Freedman regarding his involvement in the case.

Freedman, a partner at The Freedman Firm, is recognized as an experienced trial attorney and former federal prosecutor who represents individuals and companies nationwide against all types of criminal charges and high-stakes civil litigation and appeals as per the firm's website.

He has studied law at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, J.D.; Harvard University (Master of Arts); and the University of California, San Diego (Bachelor of Arts).

According to his LinkedIn profile, he previously served the US Department of Justice as an assistant US attorney from July 2016 to Feb 2020, after which he founded his firm in 2021.

According to his firm's website, Freedman has a track record of successfully dismissing criminal charges and has also represented clients in numerous civil lawsuits for his clients who include executives, doctors, lawyers, celebrities, politicians and government officials, entrepreneurs, and cannabis companies.

The attorney has earned the reputation of a leading defense attorney for criminal charges, with his firm being featured in notable media outlets throughout the nation, including California’s leading legal newspaper, the Daily Journal.

Ippei Mizuhara is reportedly negotiating a guilty plea

According to the New York Times, Ippei Mizuhara is currently negotiating a guilty plea regarding the federal crimes leveled against him.

A guilty plea from Mizuhara regarding admission to many facts, including illegal conduct, could safeguard Shohei Ohtani from any allegations related to betting.

Sources say that the prosecutors have found evidence suggesting that Ippei Mizuhara manipulated the bank account settings in such a way that the Dodgers star didn't receive any alerts for the alleged transaction made to settle the debts.

It remains to be seen how things unfold in the near future.

