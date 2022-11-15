Who is Michael Harris II? A look at the NL Rookie of the Year's first MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves had one of their own take home some prestigious hardware on Monday night as Michael Harris II capped off an electric rookie campaign. This season, he helped the team win over 100 games and win the National League East, with the NL Rookie of the Year award.

He beat out fellow Brave Spencer Strider and and St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan. Harris II took home 22 first place votes, compared to his Atlanta teammate earning eight. Donovan placed third after not receiving a first-place vote.

According to MLB.com, the young outfielder said:

"Just being able to stay with the home team and play for a team that I grew up rooting for, going to games all the time, so it's a really crazy moment. But I didn't even have this [Rookie of the Year] as one of my goals. I really just wanted to have fun every day and get through the season healthy."

Harris II and Strider finishing one and two in voting made them just the eighth set of teammates to do so and the first since a different pair of Braves: Freddie Freeman and Craig Kimbrel all the way back in 2011.

Stats from Michael Harris II's stellar rookie season

Harris II took over the centerfield job for the Braves and had an incredible season. He posted a stellar 5.3 bWAR and slashed .297/.339/.514. His offense all year was incredible, as he ended up with a stellar 136 wRC+ and 19 home runs.

He also knocked in 64 RBI and stole 20 bases. On defense, he also played very well. He had eight defensive runs saved, good for 31st in the MLB and second among all centerfielders.

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves

Statcast gave him seven outs above average (OAA), which had him 42nd in all of baseball. He was 15th in terms of outfielders. His defense all year was a big reason for the Braves' success.

Thanks to a stellar year at the plate and patrolling the outfield of Truist Park, the Braves young outfielder was named the Rookie of the Year for 2022.

