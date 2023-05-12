Who are Michael Harris II's parents? A glimpse into the family life of Atlanta Braves star

Michael Harris II has quickly established himself as a strong figure in the Atlanta Braves lineup. He has had steady performances so far this season and is looking to consolidate on a strong rookie season in 2022. A major part of his success has been attributed to his parents who have been important in his career.

Michael Harris II was born to LaTaucha Harris and Michael Harris Sr on March 7, 2001 at Dekalb County in Georgia. His father was influential in getting him interested in sports as he used to play basketball for Alcorn State. His mother used to work as a special education teacher in Fulton County School System.

Michael Harris II was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the third round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. Instead of playing college baseball for Texas Tech, he signed a $548,000 bonus with the Braves. After initial years in the minor leagues, he finished 2022 with 19 HRs, 20 SBs, a 4.4 offensive bWAR and 1.3 defensive bWAR having only made his MLB debut for the Braves in late May.

Michael Harris II: 2022 Rookie of the Year Winner

Harris won the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year trophy. He had a tough challenge for the title with his teammate Spencer Strider. In the voting Harris, secured 22 out of the 30 with Strider collecting the other eight.

"I feel like the whole season was unrealistic,'' Harris had said after being declared the NL ROTY. "I was just going day to day and I guess living the dream. But now that the season's over, I guess I can actually look back and think about how crazy of a year it was and how fast it went.''

Even though Harris has had a mediocre start this season, he will look to bring back his 2022 form and lead the Braves to continued success.

