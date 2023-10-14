Who is Michael Hill? Everything you need to know about the front-runner in Red Sox's GM hunt

The Boston Red Sox are in the search of a new General Manager after Chief of Baseball Operations, Chaim Bloom's departure last month. One of the names that have popped up to take the position is MLB's senior vice president of all baseball operations, Michael Hill.

Hill might be an executive with the league currently but he has enough credentials to head the Red Sox. The former Havard graduate started out in the minor leagues before being drafted by the Rangers. After retiring from the sport he turned into an executive.

Hill served as the President of Baseball operations of the Miami Marlins for six years following a role as the General Manager of the team in the 2000s. In his six years at the helm of the club, the Marlins made it to the playoffs only once. However, the fact that the team changed ownership during the tenure might also have been a factor.

Regardless of the obstacles Hill made some impressive signings including a franchise record $325 million extension of Giancarlo Stanton in 2014. He was also influential in locking up future MVP Christian Yelich and Dee Gordon. However a change in ownership necessitated a sell-off as the Marlins were forced to let go plenty of key players just when they started getting into contention.

Is Michael Hill wanting to move to the Boston Red Sox?

Unfortunately for Boston, despite their interests in a number of high profiled executives in the league, the individuals aren't attracted to the idea of serving in the Red Sox management. People like Mike Hazen didn't even consider moving to Boston, instead signing a contract extension with the Arizona Diamondbacks after a very successful season.

This lukewarm response can be credited to factors like the Red Sox changing their GM for the fifth time in ten years. Furthermore, some faces in the front office have been serving for over twenty years, therefore, it might become exceedingly tough for a new GM to implement changes.