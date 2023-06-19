Who is Michael King's father, Jim? Yankees flamethrower's dad surprises son on live broadcast

New York Yankees pitcher Michael King got a heartwarming suprise from his Dad, Jim King, during an important game. The Yankees pitcher was in the bullpen watching the game against the Boston Red Sox when his father popped on the broadcast to interview him. Moments like this are what really hammer home that baseball is a family sport.

Considering when he got into the game, King allowed four hits and three runs in just 1.1 innings. So perhaps this call threw him off his game at the wrong moment. Maybe reminding him that he used to be a Red Sox fan made it just a little bit tougher to strike out a team he used to have an affinity for.

ESPN posted a clip of the wonderful interaction to Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN @espn Michael King's dad surprised him during Sunday Night Baseball Michael King's dad surprised him during Sunday Night Baseball 😂 https://t.co/y1288u4IwU

"Michael King's dad surprised him during Sunday Night Baseball" - ESPN

The right support system can make all the difference for up-and-coming MLB players. Making it the the show often takes sacrifices from the player himself and many of those around him. Thankfully, Jim King was more than willing to make those sacrifices.

The Yankees pitcher recounted stories of his father's ice cream company, in this interview posted to YouTube by YES Network.

The King family clearly have a great dynamic, which fans loved getting a peek into during the broadcast.

Why did Michael King's dad, Jim King, surprise him on Sunday?

Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees

The Yankees pitcher's father was brought in as part of the broadcasts Father's Day festivites. The fact that it came in a primetime game against the Red Sox was truly the icing on the cake, especially considering the story he would go on to tell.

King has been an effective relief pitcher for the Yankees this season, but they need more production out of him. Especially with the potent offenses of the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays lurking in the division. Hopefully the encouragement and well wishes from Jim King can help propel Michael King to a great season.

Poll : 0 votes