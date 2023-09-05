Who is Michael Mariot? Everything you need to know about Reds pitcher’s unique journey back to MLB for playoff push

The Cincinnati Reds brought in Michael Mariot to pitch key innings against the Seattle Mariners, and he exceeded expectations. He had previously only been in the big leagues for a cup of coffee, never pitching more than 25 innings in a season. Then, he was brought in to a team with playoff aspirations and told to shut down one of the hottest offenses in baseball.

After being drafted in the tenth round by the Kansas City Royals, Mariot bounced around the minor league system. He was unable to truly impress in any of his outings, and was even considering retirement this year. Even he was surprised when he got called up, let alone that he would be given the ball and taking the mound.

Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer provided some comments from the Reds pitcher on his 2023 debut.

"I just couldn’t believe I got back to the big leagues. I had no ill feelings of not pitching. That’s the business of baseball. I was just happy to be here for that day. Now, I’m even happier I got to actually pitch" - Michael Mariot

In addition to the American minor leagues, Mariot also played overseas. He even hoped his time in Taiwan would lead to opportunities in Korea or Japan. However, that didn't materialize.

"That’s the main reason I went out there. It didn’t work out for me, so I came back, and now I’m here" - Michael Mariot

This is a story of determination and perseverance that makes sports great.

Will Michael Mariot keep pitching for the Cincinnati Reds?

A hallmark of every World Series championship team is the depth of their pitching staff. With the Reds chasing their first playoff spot in years, they need pitchers like Mariot. He did about as much as he could have with his opportunity, but was still Designated for Assignment.

This is a tough break, but it would not be surprising to see him return to the MLB roster before the playoffs.