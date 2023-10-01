While home runs are all the rage in the MLB, we cannot overlook the other offensive statistics that make up an elite hitter. Being able to make consistent contact and get on base is what separates the average from the great.

One hitter who was consistently able to do this was Tris Speaker. He is Major League Baseball's all-time doubles leader with 792 over his long 22-year career from 1907-1928.

Speaker played for four MLB teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Nationals, and Philadelphia Phillies. He was primarily used as a center fielder during his time.

He is regarded as one of the best outfielders the sport has seen. He was excellent in the field and at the plate. There were not many days where Speaker had a bad game.

Exploring MLB's doubles leaders list

MLB's all-time doubles leader list is full of legends. After Speaker is Cincinnati Reds slugger Pete Rose, who has 746 career doubles. Rounding out the top three is Stan Musial with 725.

All three players went on to have successful careers in the big leagues. Musial took home two World Series titles, while Rose and Speaker won three for their respective clubs.

While the list is full of old-time players, there are some recently retired sluggers and a player who is still playing today.

Albert Pujols comes in at the five spot. He had 686 doubles, mainly with the St. Louis Cardinals. He ended his 22-year career last season after he retired.

A little further down the list comes Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera is in his final season and has 626 doubles, ranking him 13th. He is just six shy of tying Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Given how hitters have developed over the years, it would not be surprising to see some new names on this list in the next few years.