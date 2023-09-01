Who is Nick Loftin? Everything you need to know about Royals top prospect set to make MLB debut

On Thursday, the Kansas City Royals announced that they are calling up prospect utilityman Nick Loftin. He will take one of the two open spots when rosters expand in September.

The September roster expansion allows teams to call up one pitcher and one hitter to the major league roster. He is not on the team's 40-man roster, so a corresponding move must be made.

Nick Loftin played his high school ball in Texas, where he shined. He would originally commit to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi but switched his commitment to Baylor University.

He earned Freshman All-American honors by being named to the Big 12 Conference All-Second Team. Later, he played in the Cape Cod League and the United States Collegiate National Baseball Team.

The Royals would later select Loftin with the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Since then, he has spent time in the Royals farm system, waiting for this moment.

Kansas City Royals fans should be excited about Nick Loftin

Nick Loftin is ranked as the Kansas City Royals' fifth-best prospect. He is regarded as having plus speed on the bases alongside a great arm and glove. The one knock on his game is his power.

Loftin is considered one of the best all-around players in his class, with one of the highest floors. He has no problem adapting to whatever position he is put in. Loftin has played nearly every position outside of pitching and catching.

One thing you can expect from Loftin is a great approach at the plate. He understands the strike zone well and is a hard hitter to strike out. He is also a problem on the bases.

Loftin could be in store for a great MLB career, and fans will get a taste of what he can do soon.