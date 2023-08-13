Who is Nicky Lopez's fiancée, Sydney Lamberty? Personal life of Braves infielder following impressive first at-bat, explored

Atlanta Braves talented shortstop Nicky Lopez, known for his prowess on the baseball diamond, has found his match in fiancée Sydney Lamberty, who has supported him in his personal life with her presence.

Lopez's journey to Major League Baseball began when he was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the fifth round of the 2016 amateur draft. Since his debut in 2019, he has continued to impress on the field.

In 2021, he got engaged to Sydney Lamberty, the love of his life.

Nicky was born to Bob and Angela Lopez on March 13, 1995, in Naperville, Illinois, United States. Nicky is very close to his parents, and they have always been there for him through every stage of his life. He is not the only child in the family, he has two brothers, Anthony and Bobby.

In her most recent Instagram post, Sydney was spotted selecting her wedding gown. The caption also states that the wedding venue has already been confirmed.

Sydney Lamberty is a graphic designer with a bachelor's degree in marketing from Creighton University. She has flourished as a recruiter at Atlas MedStaff since June 2018.

The couple's bond is a testament to their openness and shared moments, often featured on their social media platforms.

Nicky Lopez's MLB career

Nicholas Lopez's baseball journey from Naperville Central High School in Illinois to the Major Leagues is praiseworthy. Lopez's path through college baseball and his impressive MLB debut highlight his exceptional talent. He is currently wearing the Atlanta Braves jersey.

Lopez's high school career was marked by notable accomplishments, including a senior year batting average of .398. His college years at Creighton University honed his skills even further, leading to a fifth-round selection by the Kansas City Royals in the 2016 MLB draft.

Lopez joined the Atlanta Braves in 2023 as part of a pivotal trade. His first game for the Braves left an indelible mark, as he notched four hits and pitched a scoreless inning, propelling the team to a 21-3 victory over the New York Mets.

Lopez also demonstrated his prowess on the international stage, representing the Italy national baseball team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.