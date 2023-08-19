Who is Noelvi Marte? Everything you need to know about the Reds prospect who is set to make MLB debut

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Saturday that they are calling up prospect Noelvi Marte. When the season started, Marte, an infielder, was considered the Reds' No. 3 prospect.

He was initially signed by the Seattle Mariners in 2019. Marte would be one of the players sent to the Reds when Seattle acquired star pitcher Luis Castilo last season.

Marte has split his 2023 season across three different minor-league levels. He has slashed .279/.358/.454 with 11 home runs across all minor-league levels. Marte is regarded as having elite power and speed on the basepaths.

Not many prospects have the raw power that Noelvi Marte possesses, and he is starting to figure out how to use it. At 21, he is still molding into the player he wants to become.

With the Noelvi Marte news, it is clear that the Cincinnati Reds are not afraid to call up prospects

Noelvi Marte is not the only prospect the Cincinnati Reds have called up this season. Marte joins the likes of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

Where Marte fits in the lineup is yet to be seen. He is a shortstop by trade but can play various positions like second and third base. He will likely see a good amount of run at third base.

Matt McLain has primarily been used at second base while Jonathan India is on the IL with a foot injury. That will open up third base, letting Spencer Steer get some games in the outfield when he is not at first base.

The Reds have faith in their young guys. They have been a big reason for the team's success, as they sit with a 64-59 record. Cincinnati is just two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central.