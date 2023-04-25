Who is Oakland A's owner, John Fisher? All about the billionaire reviled by baseball fans

John Fisher, the majority owner of the Oakland Athletics, recently received a lot of hate for deciding to move to Las Vegas. Here is all you can know about the businessman owning the Oakland Athletics Club.

John Joseph Fisher is an American businessman. He was born on July 1, 1961, and is the son of Donald Fisher and Doris F. Fisher, the founders of Gap Inc. He is the majority owner of the Oakland Athletics along with stakes in Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes and Scotland's Celtic F.C.

John attended Philips Exeter Academy and Princeton Academy, receiving a Bachelor's degree. He also worked in the Republican National Committee and was a fundraiser for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. He also earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Stanford University

The 61-year-old initially worked at a real estate company that did not do good business. He later became the President of Pisces Inc., his family's investment management company. This brought him into contact with Lewis Wolff as both of them purchased several Fairmont hotels in San Francisco, leading to his investment in the Oakland Athletics baseball club.

As of November 2016, he has had full ownership of the team since Wolff sold his 10% share in the company. He is now also the managing general partner for the Oakland Athletics Club

John Fisher's personal life

John Fisher is married to Laura Meier Fisher. He also has two brothers, Robert J. Fisher and William S. Fisher. He is the chairman of the Board for Knowledge’s Power Program (KIPP Foundation), which teaches teachers for the KIPP Public Charter School Foundation. He is also the co-chair of the Charter School Growth Fund.

In 2019, it was revealed that John, along with his mother and brothers paid $9 million to a political action committee opposing Barack Obama in the 2012 elections. It is expected that John Fisher will not receive any more heat for his actions towards the Oakland Athletics Club.

