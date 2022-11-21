Who is the oldest player in the MLB right now?

The MLB is not known as a place that features a lot of older folks. The intense physical stress, as well as the busy travel schedule, ensures that baseball, and pro sports generally, tend to cater to the youth.

Currently, the average age of a player in the MLB stands at just shy of 28. Analytics company Statista produced a metric in 2022 that shows the average age of players on each MLB team.

The list goes from the oldest team to the youngest team. Currently, the New York Mets are the oldest team in the MLB, with an average age of 30.6, while young guns like Steven Kwan and Josh Naylor make the Cleveland Guardians the youngest team in baseball, with an average of just 26.4.

The oldest player to ever suit up was pitcher Satchel Paige. Paige was born in Alabama in 1906 and made his debut in the Negro Leagues for the Chattanooga Black Lookouts in 1926. He eventually retired from baseball in 1953.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports In 1965, 59-year-old Satchel Paige suits up for the A's and tosses three shutout innings. Because Satchel Paige. In 1965, 59-year-old Satchel Paige suits up for the A's and tosses three shutout innings. Because Satchel Paige. https://t.co/OoJ8QMbmAH

"In 1965, 59-year-old Satchel Paige suits up for the A's and tosses three shutout innings. Because Satchel Paige." - @ Super 70s Sports

However, in 1965, Kansas City Athletics owner Charles O. Finley invited several Negro League players back to sign them for one game so they could compete against the Boston Red Sox. Satchel Paige was 59 years old, making him the oldest player to take the field in MLB history.

At the beginning of the 2022 season, the oldest player in the majors was Albert Pujols. Born in January 1980, he re-signed with the St. Louis Cardinals under a 1-year deal so he could finish his career with his former team.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 42 year old Rich Hill dominates the Tampa Bay Rays and strikes out 11! 42 year old Rich Hill dominates the Tampa Bay Rays and strikes out 11! https://t.co/uQB48lRQSE

"42 year old Rich Hill dominates the Tampa Bay Rays and strikes out 11!" - @ Boston Strong

Now that Pujols has retired as the Cardinals were eliminated, he can no longer claim the title. Instead, the oldest player currently on a 40-man roster is Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill, who was born about 2 months later than Albert Pujols.

Expect to see fewer 40+ players in the MLB of the future

The average age of players is going down. The rigorous physical regime that players must submit to means that only the most fit can compete in today's game.

In the age of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, players would commonly play into their late 40s, and keeping in peak physical health was not as big of a priority as it is today. We are unlikely to see too many more old timers suit up.

Poll : 0 votes