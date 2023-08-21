Who is Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz? A glimpse into the family life of Paul Skenes' girlfriend

Paul Skenes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first overall selection in the MLB Draft and he is currently dating Olivia Dunne. Dunne is a fellow LSU athlete (Skenes won the National Championship there recently) and the two make up one of the school's most famous celebrity couples.

Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes' high-profile girlfriend, is not the only famous person in her family, though. Her sister, Julz, has garnered quite the following on social media herself.

Julz is 22 years old and boasts over 100,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram. She routinely shares snaps from sporting events and other high profile outings that she goes on. Olivia is frequently posted, and Skenes may eventually make a cameo as well if their relationship progresses.

Julz Dunne is often seen supporting her sister Olivia Dunne, the famous gymnast who is now dating Pirates' star Paul Skenes. She is frequently involved in LSU activities, which is where both stars went to school. She is older than the gymnast, who is just 20 years old. Skenes, for the record, is 21 years old.

The three of them make for a very famous trio. Julz appears to be the least famous of the three, only since she's not an athlete like those two. Thanks to social media, though, you don't have to be to gain a big fan base.