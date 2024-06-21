Who is Owen Caissie? Exploring the Potential of the Cubs’ Rising Outfielder

The Chicago Cubs have a number of intriguing prospects in their system, including outfielder Owen Caissie. The 21-year-old slugger has made a name for himself thanks to his elite home run power and his potential to develop into an everyday player for his major league squad.

The left-handed slugger became the highest-drafted Canadian outfielder in MLB history. The San Diego Padres originally selected him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft but was later traded to Chicago. He was traded, along with two other prospects and Zach Davies, to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini.

"Canadian and Cubs prospect Owen Caissie (@owen_caissie) with a base hit right here. Good job to shoot it the other way, and could've maybe had an RBI from it. Drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft. #Cubs" - @Ryley_L_D

Caissie was born in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, and attended Notre Dame High School before being drafted. Although the outfielder has yet to make his MLB debut, he did get a taste of world-class opponents, representing Team Canada during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He appears to be a true star in the making.

Owen Caissie has the potential to be a real impact player in the MLB

Since the trade from the San Diego Padres, Caissie has developed into one of the top prospects in the Chicago Cubs organization. The MLB has listed Caissie as the number two prospect for the Cubs and with good reason.

"Owen Caissie clubs his first grand slam of the season. The @Cubs' second-ranked prospect (MLB No. 35) ups his Triple-A @IowaCubs slash line to .306/.424/.472 after his 2nd homer in his past 3 games" - @MLBPipeline

The young outfielder has the potential to be an elite hitter by the time he reaches the MLB, with scouts believing that he has the raw power to hit somewhere between 35-40 home runs in the majors.

Even though Caissie is only 21 years old, his exit velocity off the bat is among the highest in minor leagues. Once irons out some of his kinks, he could become a star in the MLB.