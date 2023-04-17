Who owns the Texas Rangers? All about "the Anti-Mark Cuban" billionaire who is trying to lead them to glory

The Texas Rangers have existed in their current iteration since 1971 when the erstwhile Washington Senators moved to Arlington. The team plays its home games at Choctaw Stadium, which, like the team name Rangers, derives from a historic law enforcement agency.

The Rangers were bought by Ray C. Davis, an energy baron who accumulated his wealth as the co-chief executive officer and chairman of Energy Transfer Partners. He won the rights to own the team in 2010 after a grueling 10 hour auction where he and his partners secured the winning bid of $593 million. .

The billionaire mogul is infamously private as an owner and notoriously difficult to track down. His willingness to take a back seat in the running of the Rangers makes him the exact opposite of another Texas sports team owner, Mark Cuban.

He is, simply put, the last investor on the planet you’re going to see showing off his business savvy on TV’s Shark Tank—where Cuban stars—or anywhere else. - D Magazine

Have the Texas Rangers ever won the World Series?

2011 World Series Game 3 - Texas Rangers v St Louis Cardinals

The Texas Rangers reached the World Series in 2011 with a star-studded lineup featuring Adrian Beltre, Vladimir Guerrero and MVP Josh Hamilton. They fell short of winning the Fall Classic in an incredible contest where the St. Louis Cardinals broke Texan hearts all over. The early 2010s Rangers under the tutelage of Ron Washington were one of the best teams in baseball. They are yet to find that level of success again.

