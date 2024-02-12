Who is Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s son, Jackson? All you need to know about Super Bowl MVP's younger brother

Former MLB star Patrick Mahomes Sr. has two sons, Patrick and Jackson. The former is a Super Bowl champion thrice over, having just won in impressive fashion again this season. He is a sure fire NFL Hall of Famer and impressively more famous than his father. The latter, on the other hand, is a social media star and a controversial figure. Here's what you need to know.

Who is Jackson Mahomes? Exploring who Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s child is

Jackson Mahomes rose to fame thanks to his brother. Patrick Mahomes became one of the best NFL players in history, and as a result of his association, Jackson became a bit of a public figure as well.

That has not been a great journey for him, though. Fans initially disliked the brother for his antics on the sidelines and in the stands while watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was a passionate supporter of his brother's team, being accused a few times of taking it too far. Fans also didn't like how active he was on TikTok and the type of content he made, which only made him worse in their eyes.

Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s son is Jackson Mahomes

Things truly took a turn following last year's Super Bowl, though. Patrick Mahomes' Sr.'s son, whose father was just arrested for a DUI, got an arrest of his own for sexual battery.

A restaurant owner accused Jackson Mahomes of forcibly kissing her against her will. The restaurant is also a place where the youngest child of the former MLB player has gotten into trouble for other issues with the staff as well.

Camera footage seemed to capture the kiss, which prompted a lengthy legal situation that only recently resolved, though the accused didn't face any major legal issues.

From that point forward, his controversial status was cemented, and fans continue to pile onto him at every chance they get. He's been branded because of his controversies, so despite having a famous brother and a famous father who played for the Minnesota Twins, Jackson Mahomes is extremely controversial.

