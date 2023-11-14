Who is Peter Seidler's wife, Sheel? Here's what we know about San Diego Padres owner's married life

On November 14, the San Diego Padres announced that their owner, Peter Seidler passed away at the age of 63. With such a talented, yet underperforming roster, many believe it to be a shame that Seidler will never get to see the Friars reach their true potential.

The grandson of magnate Walter O'Malley, who owned the Dodgers from 1959 to 1970, business was in Seidler's blood. Seidler Partners, his private equity firm grew to have some $5 billion in assets under management by the early 2010s.

"With profound sadness, the Padres announce that their Chairman and Owner Peter Seidler passed away today in San Diego. He will be dearly missed." - San Diego Padres

A family man to the very end, Peter Seidler had three children with his wife, Sheel. While his family has chosen not to disclose the circumstances that led to Peter's passing, he was known to suffer from type 1 diabetes, and had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

A known yoga and fitness instructor, Sheel first met Peter while she was studying law at the University of San Diego in 2005. The pair tied the knot in 2008, which was the same year that Peter acquired a minority stake in the San Diego Padres.

Sheel is of Indian descent. Her yoga lessons often focus on Kundalini, a type of divine female energy that is promulgated by Hindu script. A former attorney, Sheel Seidler has evidently found a higher calling. Sheel has also been involved with yourbuddi, a popular online yoga course.

"Looking to upgrade your yoga wear? We asked Sheel Seidler of @yourbuddi her recommendations. Favorite style of yoga mat? "@starwater yoga yoga mats—the graphics are out of this world." Go-to yoga leggings? " @aloyoga Shine leggings in Coco Shine"" - Modern Luxury SD

Sheel was often seen alongside her late husband at many Padres game. After securing a minority stake in the team in 2008, Seidler became the outright owner in 2020.

Peter Seidler's Padres will need to carry forth without him

Despite boasting some of the best talent in MLB in the form of Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, and others, the Padres have failed to get it done. After missing the playoffs, and finishing behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West, some profound soul-searching will be on the cards for the team.

As the team pays respect to Seidler, the questions are already mounting about future leadership, and what that will look like for this ailing ball club.