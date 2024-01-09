Who is Rachel Balkovec? A closer look at the career of Miami Marlins' trailblazing new Director of Player Development

Rachel Balkovec continues to etch her name in the baseball history books. The former minor league manager of the New York Yankees has continued to climb her way up the MLB hierarchy.

The 36-year-old has reached an agreement to join the Miami Marlins organization as their director of player development.

"The Miami Marlins are hiring Rachel Balkovec as their farm director, sources tell ESPN. She comes from the New York Yankees, where she spent the last two years as a manager in the minor leagues, the first female to do so." - @JeffPassan

Over the last two years, Rachel Balkovec served as the manager of the New York Yankees minor league squad, the Tampa Tarpons. On taking over the role, Balkovec became the first female to serve as a full-time manager of a professional baseball team.

Now, after spending time in the New York Yankees system, she will make the jump to the Miami Marlins as their new director of player development.

The Marlins have a history of giving women an opportunity to prove themselves inside their organization, as Kim Ng became the first female GM in any of the top four North American sports.

Balkovec will join a Miami Marlins franchise looking to continue their upward trajectory. Last season, to the surprise of many, the Marlins secured their first postseason berth since 2020.

"Marlins have hired Rachel Balkovec as their Director of Player Development, per @JeffPassan. Two years ago, she became the first female manager in minor league history" - @BleacherReport

Rachel Balkovec began her career as a strength and conditioning coach for the St. Louis Cardinals Rookie league affiliate, the Johnson City Cardinals. She became the first woman to hold that role in professional baseball.

She subsequently joined the Houston Astros in 2016 as their Latin American strength and conditioning coordinator. Yet again, she broke new ground by becoming the first woman to hold that role in the MLB.

Rachel Balkovec continued to climb the MLB ladder

In 2018, she became the strength and conditioning coach for the Houston Astros Double-A affiliate, the Corpus Christi Hooks.

After a stint in the Netherlands to receive her second master's degree, as well as a stint with the Dutch baseball and softball program, Balkovec joined the New York Yankees organization.

Before the 2020 season, Balkovec was hired by the New York Yankees to become their new minor league hitting coach, yet again, a new milestone for women in professional baseball.

In 2022, she was promoted to the manager of the Tampa Tarpons, a role which she held until her new role with the Miami Marlins.

