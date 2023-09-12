Who is Reece Blankenship? Exploring Braves star Matt Olson's 'Unspoken Bond' with longtime companion

Matt Olson has cemented himself as one of the elite power hitters in the game, recording his 50th home run of the season on Monday. The hard-hitting first baseman has not only created an impression on the field but off the field as well, particularly when it comes to his longtime friendship with Reece Blankenship.

"@Braves slugger @MattOlson21 and his longtime friend, Reece Blankenship, are making a big impact as advocates for those in the autism community." - @MLB

Blankenship, who Matt Olson has been friends with since high school, suffers from non-verbal autism. It was during Olson's time in high school that the pair met, with the first baseman helping with Blakenship's behavioral analysis.

The story of Matt and Reece began at a young age. The Atlanta Braves star was in the same grade as Reece's sister, and when he would visit her house, Matt and Reece Blankenship began to develop a friendship.

After Olson was drafted, during the months when he was able, Olson would continue to visit and work with Reece. What went from helping Reece out, became two friends spending time with each other and hanging out. While the two were unable to verbally communicate, it did not prevent them from developing a close bond.

However, after a breakthrough with a letter board, both Blankenship's family and Matt Olson were able to see the intelligence that was hiding within. Reece was able to communicate through the board and eventually started the ReClif Center in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. ReClif is a fitness-based therapy center designed to empower individuals with autism.

"I was at his casino night where he raised a ton of money for Reclif, Matt has a heart of gold. I'm an autistic dad and my son's autistic as well. Reese is a wonderful guy who is doing real good in this world. This is why you usually see me in a blue Olson jersey for braves" - @esaburruss

Matt Olson continues his support of the autistic community with the Atlanta Braves

The first baseman with a heart of gold has continued to support the autistic community. Following the deal that sent him from the Oakland Athletics to the Atlanta Braves, Olson has used a portion of his salary to buy a section in the crowd at Truist Park, dubbed the "Matt Pack".

In this section, families impacted by autism are given free tickets to the Atlanta Braves in a sensory-friendly location. The story of Reece Blankenship and Matt Olson has been well documented in a new MLB Network feature titled “Unspoken Bond," which highlights the lives touched as a direct result of the two longtime friends.