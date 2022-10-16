"Who's your daddy now baby?!" - Manny Machado excitingly claps back after Hall of Famer David Ortiz subtly dissed the San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado couldn't hide his enthusiasm after eliminating his former squad, the LA Dodgers, in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday.

In the post-game interview, Manny Machado couldn't hide his excitement, especially when he was interviewed by the FOX Sports desk that includes Hall of Famer David Ortiz. Just a few days ago, Ortiz took a subtle jab at the Padres by calling the Dodgers as their "daddy," implying that San Diego was the more inferior of the two sides.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



"The reality is, when you play against your daddy, you have to try and do something different." @davidortiz on the Padres falling to 5-15 vs LA this year

"'The reality is, when you play against your daddy, you have to try and do something different.' - @davidortiz on the Padres falling to 5-15 vs LA this year" - FOX Sports: MLB

Machado would have the last laugh, however, as he responded back to Ortiz's banter with the team's groundbreaking upset over the Dodgers.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Manny Machado's response to Big Papi:



"WHO'S YOUR DADDY NOW BABY?!" 🤣 Manny Machado's response to Big Papi: "WHO'S YOUR DADDY NOW BABY?!" 🤣 https://t.co/RzV86b6CZg

"Manny Machado's response to Big Papi: "WHO'S YOUR DADDY NOW BABY?!" 🤣" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Machado finished the game by going 2 for 4 with a couple of base hits. His team showed up in what was perhaps the biggest game for San Diego in close to two decades. The Friars finished off their intra-state rivals 5-3 in the game and 3-1 in the series. The Padres will now head on to the NLCS for the first time in 24 years.

Manny Machado's MVP-caliber season

Machado has been the main man for the Padres this season.

If not for Paul Goldschmidt's historic regular-season run, Manny Machado would surely be the frontrunner for this year's NL MVP award. Despite Fernando Tatis Jr.'s absence, Machado has stepped up and has been the anchor for his team's offense.

The six-time All-Star owns a slash line of .298/.366/.897 with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs. In this year's postseason, he is batting .357/.471/1.114 with a home run and 2 RBIs.

If Machado can keep his momentum going, and the Padres continue their hot streak, it will be interesting to see who will come out of their NLCS matchup against the Phillies.

