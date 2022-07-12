"Who's your favorite player to take a shower with?" - Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel coaxed Justin Turner into revealing his favorite shower buddy

Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers recently met up with Guillermo Rodriguez from the popular television show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" During the interaction, Turner was persuaded to share his favorite shower companion. The MLB world to sat up and took notice.

Guillermo went to Dodger Stadium to try his luck to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. Several funny incidents followed, one of which became viral on Twitter.

Guillermo met Los Angeles Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner and asked him to evaluate his throw. As Guillermo was trying out his baseball skills, he, out of nowhere, asked Justin an intimate question. The conversation left MLB fans in a split.

Guillermo questioned Justin, "Who’s your favorite player to take a shower with?"

Justin laughingly answered, "Edwin Rios."

Guillermo responded with, "Why?"

Justin retorted, "I can't tell you."

"The legend of Edwin Ríos grows." - Blake Harris

Funnily enough, Edwin Rios wasn't there to verify or deny the statement.

Here's how Twiterrati reacted to Justin Turner and Edwin Rios being shower buddies

Fans were quick to notice the hilarious jest.

Justin Turner's spur-of-the-moment response is now a lighthearted controversy in the MLB sphere.

The fans now want to know what is cooking between Justin and Edwin.

It would be interesting to hear what Edwin Rios has to say about Turner's answer.

Kimberly @kimballzzzzz Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA The legend of Edwin Ríos grows The legend of Edwin Ríos grows https://t.co/2WBHkV2uJY Edwin isn’t here to defend himself or tell his side of the story twitter.com/BlakeHarrisTBL… Edwin isn’t here to defend himself or tell his side of the story twitter.com/BlakeHarrisTBL…

Honestly, MLB fans didn't expect the surprise element from the Los Angeles Dodgers' third baseman.

Like always, MLB fans have a good sense of humor.

Guillermo Rodriguez gets a chance to be part of the Los Angeles Dodgers ball crew for one day

Guillermo Rodriguez attending the Oscars

After analyzing Guillermo's catching and throwing skills, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts tags him as unathletic and unfit for MLB. However, Dave goes on to welcome Guillermo to the Dodgers ball crew. Dave congratulates him and exchanges a high five.

In the next moment, Justin Turner is seen batting during a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The ball goes foul down the left field line and rolls into Guillermo while he is asleep. Guillermo gets axed for failing to perform his duty.

"Does @IamGuillermo have what it takes to be on the @Dodgers ball crew?" - Jimmy Kimmel Live

Guillermo's day out at Dodger Stadium was pure gold and epic in every sense. It was entertaining to see him pull off his pranks. Comical episodes like this highlight the fun side of America's favorite pastime!

At the end of the episode, Dave Roberts offered Guillermo a spot on the All-Star Celebrity Softball team. Watch for him on the field this Saturday!

