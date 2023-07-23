Who is Sal Frelick? Brewers young prospect has 'phenomenal' debut vs Braves 

Sal Frelick had a debut rookies can only dream of as the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder shone brightly against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Frelick had a near perfect game on the plate but was also intrumental in doing more on the field as the Brewers came from behind to win 4-3.

Frelick is ranked the No. 2 prospect for the Brewers and 17th overall by MLB Pipeline. He was the 15th overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft when he was selected by Boston College. In the two years of Minor League experience that has followed, Frelick batted .314 with 15 home runs, 99 RBI and a .393 on-base percentage over 197 starts.

He was called up to the 40-man roster on Saturday before being named in the starting lilneup against Atlanta. Offensively, with the bat, Frelick went 3-3, including a game tying RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. On a 1 out 1-1 count, the rookie hit a ground shot towards left that drove in a run with two runners on base.

Here's the video:

Two incredible catches in the same inning in his debut! Sal Frelick is making this Major League thing look easy.Two incredible catches in the same inning in his debut! pic.twitter.com/HoPTlgES8o

Sal Frelick robs two Braves batters from at least extra bases

The sixth frame was especially special for the outfielder, as, defensively, he robbed the Braves of two definite extra bases.

First, Marcell Ozuna hit a flyball towards right field that was grabbed by Sal Frelick as he slammed into the wall. It seemed like had Ozuna missed the grab, the ball would have ricocheted off the wall, allowing Ozunato to reach second base.

Immediately, a batter, Sal Frelick made a similar grab to get Orlando Arcia caught in right-center location after the Braves batter had hit a similar flyball. These two catches sent the home crowd into a delirium as they celebrated the plays made by their up and coming star.

It remains to be seen if the Brewers talent can continue the good form as he looks to solidify his place in the lineup.

