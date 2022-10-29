Who is Samantha Bracksieck? Meet Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge's wife

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge looks to be the odds-on favorite to win this year's AL MVP Award. In addition to his historic season, fans have begun to wonder more about Judge's personal life.

Judge made history this season. He became the all-time single-season AL home run leader after crushing his 62nd home run. Previously, the widely regarded single-season home run record was set by fellow Yankee Roger Maris in 1961.

In addition to this historic feat, Judge also broke Yankee legend Babe Ruth's home run record when he hit his 61st home run of the season. Babe Ruth's most home runs in a season came all the way back in 1927, when he hit 60.

It is said that behind every great star there is a companion. In Aaron Judge's case, it is his parents and his wife, who he always speaks highly of.

We previously did a story on Judge's adoptive parents. In this article, we take a look at Aaron Judge's wife, Samantha Bracksieck.

Judge met Samantha Bracksieck when they were both students at Linden High School in Linden, California. Judge was a dominant football and baseball prospect at the school. The two went on to attend Fresno State University together. Samantha earned a masters degree in Kinesiology from Fresno State.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college https://t.co/dCygwTzQF4

"A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Judge's ascension to the top tier of the MLB kept him busy for many years. However, by 2021, the couple knew that the time was right. Judge and Bracksieck married at a ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, in December 2021.

The couple are known for their philanthropy, particularly around their home state of California. As part of Judge's organization, ALL RISE, the pair are often involved in helping at-risk youth and teens take up competitive sports as an outlet.

"Aaron Judge marries longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck in Hawaii" - @ New York Post

Judge and Bracksieck are also devout Christians and are never shy about professing their faith through social media.

Aaron Judge hopes to return in 2023 better than ever

Judge and the Yankees did not have the season that they expected. Despite winning 99 games, the team's season came to a crashing end in the ALCS after they were swept by the Houston Astros. However, we can be sure that Judge will be ready next season to smash some more records, with Samantha by his side.

