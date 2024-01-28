Who is Scott Erickson's ex-wife, Lisa Guerrero? Exploring family life of former MLB pitcher accused of double murder

Scott Erickson's ex-wife Lisa Guerrero has become a central figure in the news cycle thanks to her relationship to the embattled former MLB pitcher. He has been accused of a double murder which occurred while he was having an affair with another woman. Guerrero is a prominent personality in her own right, though.

Lisa Guerrero is a TV personality who's been in that business since 1980. She began as an actress and eventually worked her way into production. She was a cheerleader before that as well.

What we know about Scott Erickson's ex-wife Lisa Guerrero

Lisa Guerrero is an actress who has been on Frasier, Cybill, George Lopez and In the Heat of the Night as her most notable projects. She was also briefly in the film Batman Returns.

Lisa Guerrero is Scott Erickson's ex-wife

In 1997, she became a sports anchor on Los Angeles television station and later KTTV. After that, she moved into the Fox world and worked for them. She worked many shows for them before briefly departing for a role as a sideline reporter on Monday Night Football.

Guerrero was the celebrity cover model in the January 2006 issue of Playboy magazine as well. In 2021, she hosted the Secrets of Playboy show, which won the Critics Choice Award for Best Crime and Justice Show.

She has done a ton of work in the television industry (she has 18 total acting credits in tv and film), but she and her then-husband, who pitched for the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and other teams, produced an independant film called A Plumm Summer.

Scott Erickson filed for divorce from Guerrero in 2019, so his divorce had been in process prior to the double murder that took place the next year and his love affair with Rebecca Grossman.

In 2002, Erickson was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after an argument with Guerrero, who was at the time his girlfriend. Their fight landed outside, but prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

