Who is Shaun Larkin? Exploring the career of Diamondbacks' latest recruitment

On Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced they hired Shaun Larkin as the new Director of Player Development. He is replacing Josh Bartfield, who left at the end of the season to be the Chicago White Sox's new Assistant General Manager.

Larkin spent the last three seasons as the Field Coordinator for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He began his coaching career in 2012 but was a former player with the Cleveland Guardians organization before that.

The Dodgers did well during Shaun Larkin's time there. They have won the National League West in seven of the eight years he was there and have a great farm system.

Larkin is very familiar with Torey Lovullo. While Larkin was a minor leaguer for the Guardians, he was managed by Lovullo multiple times. D-backs general manager Mike Hazen was also in Cleveland's front office for much of the time Larkin was there.

Shaun Larkin and the D-backs will continue to look towards prospects

The Director of Player Development is a demanding job. They are tasked with evaluating hundreds to thousands of players all season long and presenting those results to the front office. It will be a long season for Shaun Larkin, but this is something that he is used to.

The Diamondbacks have gotten help from their top prospects during their World Series run in 2023. Corbin Carroll was electric during his rookie season and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

The front office hopes another prospect can have a magical season and be a cornerstone for the team in 2024. Jordan Lawler, who debuted in 2023, is the team's top-rated prospect. He was Gatorade's 2021 Texas High School Player of the Year and went sixth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.

