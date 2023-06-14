Who is Shohei Ohtani's brother, Ryuta Ohtani? Angels phenom's family life explored

Shohei Ohtani, nicknamed "Shotime" is one of the best baseball players around. However, his brother Ryuta Ohtani has also dabbled in the art of playing baseball. Fans are curious to know about the big brother of the Los Angeles Angels phenom.

Ryuta Ohtani was born on March 20, 1988, to Toru and Kayoko Ohtani. Like his younger brother Shohei Ohtani, Ryuta was also interested in playing baseball from a very young age. He attended school in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture. Then he joined a local club team and decided to become a professional baseball player. After two years of playing independent baseball, he was invited to join the Toyota Motor East Japan Club in 2012 when it was formed.

Ryuta Ohtani is an amateur baseball player in the Japanese Industrial League. He also plays for the Toyota Motor East Japan Inc. team. Additionally, he also serves as a coach and an outfielder for the team. According to the manager of the team Kenjo Miki, other players have grown seeing Ryuta practice.

In 2018, their team won a second-round qualifier for Japan City's Tournament and managed to secure a spot in the main tournament for the first time. Ryuta was very happy about that and stated that he wanted to play baseball in his way.

It seems that both brothers have continued their love for baseball. While one brother plays in the MLB, the other remains in the Japanese leagues.

Shohei Ohtani's personal life

Shohei Ohtani at the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Shohei Ohtani was born on July 5, 1994, to Toru and Kayoko Ohtani. He attended Hanamaki Higashi High School in Iwate Prefecture, Northern Japan.

Ohtani can speak English and Spanish but prefers to speak through his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. In 2021, he was added to the Time 100's list of most influential men. Although he was also awarded the People's Honor Award by the Prime Minister of Japan, he rejected it because he felt it was too early for such an award.

Ohtani also has been associated with several endorsements like Porsche Japan, Fanatics, Topps, Panini, New Era, Hugo Boss, and Oakley in the United States. Moreover, he has also endorsed Asics, Descente, Japanese Airlines, Seiko Watch, and Nishikawa Co. in Japan. In 2022, he became the first Asian to feature as the cover player of MLB The Show 22. In 2023, he entered into an endorsement deal with New Balance.

Shohei Ohtani continues to win the hearts of fans as part of the Los Angeles Angels. Although he becomes a free agent after the 2023 season, there is no doubt that all of the teams will grab the opportunity to recruit him.

