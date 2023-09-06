Who is Shota Imanaga? Everything you need to know about Japanese pitcher drawing MLB interest

Shota Imanaga is a name MLB fans might want to get familiar with. It was reported on Wednesday that he will be posted to MLB teams this offseason after playing for the Yokohama DeNa BayStars.

Imanaga is a left-handed ace who will draw interest from various teams. He is 30 years old, coming off a World Baseball Classic championship with Japan, and is in the middle of a great season with the BeyStars.

Shota Imanaga has appeared in 19 games in the NPB this season, compiling a 7-3 record with a 2.81 ERA on 128 innings pitched. He is one of the best lefties in the NBP and will be an asset in a big-league rotation.

Shota Imanaga should have no problem finding a big-league club

Shota Imanaga has the arsenal to get the job done. He relies on a four-pitch repertoire: a fastball that peaks at 94 mph, a tight slider, a curveball, and a changeup.

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that seven MLB clubs went to watch Imanaga pitch. These teams include the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

It would make sense that Imanaga would go to one of these teams. The Mets seem like suitors for the crafty lefty, as they just signed Kodai Senga last offseason. A familiar face could go a long way in acquiring international talent.

Imanaga will not be the only international pitcher teams will try to snag in the offseason. Another pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, will also be posted in the offseason.

It will be an intense offseason as teams battle to try and land one of these guys. Both can bring much success to any team they choose to sign with.