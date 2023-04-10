Who could sign Dallas Keuchel? Top 3 landing spots in free agency for former Cy Young Award Winner

Dallas Keuchel is a former Cy Young winner, but he's currently out of the league. The veteran pitcher remained unsigned this offseason and didn't participate in Spring Training with any team.

However, he could still help a team. With several teams already dealing with injuries this season, a veteran pitcher like Keuchel could be an excellent addition to many playoff hopefuls' rotations. Which teams might be interested in him?

3) St. Louis Cardinals

Could the Cardinals sign Dallas Keuchel?

The St. Louis Cardinals are 21st in pitching fWAR projections from Fangraphs. The site projects that their starting rotation will be 21st in all of baseball. That's not good for a defending division winner and playoff hopeful.

Keuchel will be a back-end starter and probably won't change the Cardinals' projections much, but he will be helpful to eat innings and get outs.

2) Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays rank 14th on that same list. They're led by Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman, but the rotation has been a bit shaky this season. Chris Bassitt hasn't done well and they could use a veteran presence in the rotation. They feature a pretty strong infield defense and Kuechel was always good at inducing ground balls.

1) New York Yankees

Dallas Keuchel in New York?

The New York Yankees rank first on that list, so why would they need help? Right now, three of their projected five starters are on the Injured List. Frankie Montas might miss the entire year and Clarke Schmidt looks bad in his place.

Their bullpen is also weaker right now due to injuries. They need an innings eater and that's what Dallas Keuchel is. They also have a good infield defense that could benefit from a groundball pitcher.

