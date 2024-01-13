"Who has signed the most Boras clients since 2010? Mike Rizzo" - MLB analyst on why Nationals could pursue Blake Snell & Cody Bellinger

As rumors around Blake Snell's next landing spot heated up, MLB insiders Kevin Frandsen and Chris Gimenez gave their take on the matter at large by quoting the possibility of their being a "mystery team" after the services of the ace pitcher. That mystery team is the Washington Nationals, according to both analysts.

Washington has been abysmal since last winning the Fall Classic in 2019, with a roster consisting of Juan Soto, Trea Turner, and Max Scherzer, amongst many others.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Who has signed the most Boras clients since 2010? Mike Rizzo" - Kevin Frandsen

The Nats need a power bat at first base, DH, in the outfield, or in the starting rotation. Only Dylan Floro and Nick Senzel have been signed, and there are a few minor leaguers left. At first base, there is arguably the greatest need. Despite playing a strong defense, Dominic Smith hit just 11 home runs in the 2023 season.

No one anticipated the Nats to be this hopeless and dull this offseason. This all could change for the Nationals very quickly, as MLB Insider Kevin Frandsen not only tied Blake Snell with Washington but also OF and former Cubs lefty slugger Cody Bellinger, as he quoted:

"They could go after both of Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger. Right, both of those two guys are great fits for the Washington Nationals" - Kevin Frandsen

Washington Nationals will look to rebuild their roster in 2025

With less than two months until spring training begins and no action taken regarding the roster's current problems, it seems like the Washington Nationals are essentially skipping 2024 and investing heavily in young minor-league talent and sufficient financial resources to be a competitive team in 2025.

Expand Tweet

When the finances are broken down, it makes sense for the Nats to focus on 2025 more than the 2024 season. Patrick Corbin is unlikely to make a comeback, and if Washington should part ways with him, they could save $34 million on their payroll next season.

Trevor Williams and Victor Robles are also practically gone from the roster, which means an additional $7 million will be added to the payroll post-2024 season.

Even with Corbin's $10 million reportedly deferred until 2025, over $40 million will be released from the payroll at the end of the 2024 MLB season. However, signing Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger this offseason would send some major shockwaves throughout the entire league and bolster the Nationals roster.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.