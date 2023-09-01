Who is Spencer Horwitz? Everything you need to know about Blue Jays prospect set to join major league roster

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced they have promoted Spencer Horwitz from Triple-A. He is being called up in part of MLB's September roster expansion, which allows teams to call up one pitcher and hitter.

Alongside Horwits, the Blue Jays also called up relief pitcher Chad Greene. Both should see some time for the season's final month as the Blue Jays fight for a playoff spot.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Spencer Horwitz played college ball at Radford University and was drafted in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He is the team's 17th-best prospect and has great bat-to-ball skills.

For being young, Horwitz is an experienced baseball player. He played in the cape Cod League, regarded as the best collegiate summer league in the United States. Only the best of the best are invited to participate in this league. He also has some experience playing for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

Spencer Horwitz could have a great career in the big leagues

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day

Spencer Horwitz flashed what he could become in his first season in Double-A ball during the 2021 season. He hit .294 with 12 home runs and carried that to the Arizona Fall League, hitting .375 throughout 16 games.

Expand Tweet

The Toronto Blue Jays called up Horwitz in June, where he debuted. He hit .250 after 10 plate appearances before he was sent back down.

Toronto hopes he can bring some value to the lineup in the season's final month. They are fighting to find their way to the postseason through the Wild Card.

The Blue Jays are 2.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, who hold the final American League Wild card spot. They will have to be at their best to close out the month if they want to play meaningful baseball in October.