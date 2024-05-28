  • home icon
Who is Spencer Schwellenbach? All you need to know about Braves prospect directly promoted from Double-A

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified May 28, 2024 20:45 GMT
The Atlanta Braves are set to promote pitching prospect Spencer Schwellenbach for his MLB debut
The Atlanta Braves will reportedly make a major roster move, as they are set to promote pitching prospect Spencer Schwellenbach from Double-A. Although the team has yet to make an announcement, MLB insider Robert Murray has reported that the move is expected to be made soon.

"The Atlanta Braves are calling up pitching prospect Spencer Schwellenbach, according to sources familiar with the situation. Schwellenbach is rated as the Braves’ No. 3 prospect by @MLBPipeline" - @ByRobertMurray

The Atlanta Braves selected the 23-year-old pitching prospect in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, and he will make his MLB debut when he gets into a game. Spencer Schwellenbach could make his major league debut as soon as Wednesday when the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals at home.

Born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, Schwellenbach went on to star in both baseball and soccer for Heritage High School. Although he was originally drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in 2018 after high school, Schwellenbach opted to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln instead.

"Nebraska baseball team with their Big Ten Championship trophy. Spencer Schwellenbach back in Lincoln" - @kevinsjuts

The son of Jay and Robin Schwellenbach, Spencer majored in supply chain management while at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He's one of four children in the Schwellenbach family Spencer has a sister named Taylor, and two brothers, Jordan and Mason.

Spencer Schwellenbach could establish himself as a piece on the Braves roster

Schwellenbach's promotion to the Atlanta Braves could present the club with an intriguing option to have on their roster. A two-way star during his tenure with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his versatility could help him carve out an expanded role with the club.

Although the prospect has not made many appearances at the plate in the minors, he presents the Braves with an additional bat if required. Schwellenbach has primarily been used as a pitcher in the minors and has been tremendous this season.

Through 45.0 innings across Single-A+ and Double-A, the 23-year-old has posted a 4-1 record with a 1.80 ERA and 51 strikeouts. The Atlanta Braves have many pitchers sidelined right now, including Spencer Strider, so they could look to Schwellenbach for an extended run.

