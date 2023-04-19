Who is Spencer Strider's wife Maggie Whitener? Atlanta Braves star's personal life with high school sweetheart explored

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider tied the knot with his long-time sweetheart Maggie Whitener on Nov. 12, 2022.

Maggie Whitener celebrates her birthday on Sept. 24 and was born in Cartersville, Georgia. She was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee. She attended the Christian Academy of Knoxville and that's where she met her future husband. Strider and Maggie Whitener have been high school sweethearts since their school days in Knoxville.

After their high school graduation, they started a long-distance relationship as Strider went to Clemson University in 2017, while Maggie attended the University of Tennessee. The young couple got engaged on Feb. 20, 2022, at Clemson University when Strider got down on his knee and proposed to Maggie.

The young love birds did not waste any time and announced their engagement soon after. The young couple are private about their personal lives.

While Strider is an MLB pitcher, Maggie Whitener is a communications specialist.

Spencer Strider's MLB career

Spencer Strider #65 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Spencer Strider, nicknamed "The Mustache Man," is a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves team. He made his debut for the Braves in 2021.

Strider has a win-loss record of 14-5 and has an earned run average of 2.65. He has earned 238 strikeouts for the team. He is expected to develop his game and become a mainstay for the 2021 World Series winners.

