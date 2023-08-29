On August 28, Starling Marte of the New York Mets announced via Instagram that he had proposed to his girlfriend, Elianny Santana. The post was quickly flooded with congratulations from Marte's fans.

The photo features Santana sitting on Marte's lap in the back of what appears to be a limousine. Sprawled across Santana's hands are the words "I said yes".

Starling Marte has been involved with Elianny since around 2021, and regularly includes pictures of her on his social media. The Dominican outfielder tragically lost his first wife, Noella, to a sudden heart attack in 2020.

Marte first signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates as an international free agent in 2012. He began garnering attention after hitting .280/.343/.441 with 12 home runs, 35 RBIs and 41 stolen bases.

As for Elianny, little is known about her personal life. She is, however, thought to be a native of the Dominican Republic. In 2022, Marte lost his grandmother, who raised him. After hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies in his first at-bat after returning from the bereavment list, he dedicated the hit to his late wife and grandmother. While Elianny Santana is a private person, he can be sure thatshe has been an ardent supporter of Marte's career, even as he rests on the 10-day IL with a right groin strain.

Following his time with the Pirates, Marte bounced around several teams before inking a four-year, $78 million deal with the New York Mets prior to 2022. In his first season with the Mets, Starling Marte hit .292/.347/.468 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs. On account of the performance, Marte made his first All-Star team since 2016.

Starling Marte engagement a highlight of a demoralizing season

While the moment is obviously a very joyous and significant one for Marte, things with his team have not been so rosy this season. Now with a record of 60-72, the New York Mets stand 26 games behind the top spot in the NL East. Despite putting up their first 100 win season since 1988 last year, the team is on a road to nowhere in 2023.

For Starling Marte, losing his wife must have been one of the worst experiences of his life. Now with Elianny firmly planted in his life, he can focus his energy back to what matters most.