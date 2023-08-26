Who started the faceoff between the Twins and Rangers? Benches clear as tensions boil over during game

Absolute chaos broke out in the fourth inning between the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. Starting pitcher Sonny Gray plunked Mitch Garver after Garver took him deep in the second inning.

Garver took exception to the hit-by-pitch, took a step toward the mound, and had to be held back. After this, both benches rushed to the field and jawed at each other.

Cooler heads would prevail as no punches were thrown. It took a couple of minutes for both sides to be separated, and after they were, the umpires had a meeting. They would give both teams a warning, and play would resume.

It has been a chippy series between the two teams thus far. The Twins and Rangers sit at the top of their respective divisions, and they know they have some teams behind them.

Having the benches clear was not the only thing that happened in Friday's matchup between the Twins and Rangers

On Thursday, Minnesota's hitting coach, David Popkins, was ejected for arguing with the home plate umpire. He was unhappy with the umpire's strike zone, and the same could be said for the staff on Friday.

Both manager Rocco Baldelli and slugger Joey Gallo were ejected for arguing with the home plate umpire. They were not happy with the generous calls Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning was getting.

Keep in mind these two teams play each other five more times over the next 10 days.

Minnesota plays the Cleveland Guardians to end the month before taking on Texas again. Texas plays a series against the New York Mets before another matchup with Minnesota.

As chippy as it has gotten, it will be interesting to see how the rest of these games play out. Will we see more drama, or will these teams let their play do the talking?