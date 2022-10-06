Is Aaron Judge the tallest MLB player in 2022?

While watching Aaron Judge slug his way into the history books, you may have been asking yourself: Who is the tallest MLB player? For many sports fans who idolize their favorite team's star players, professional athletes may seem larger than life, and in some cases, they are.

While many of these athletes have to pour their hearts into every practice and every exercise, some players are born with physical gifts that seem unfair to the average person. Like most sports, being taller than your opponents comes with several advantages, such as strength and leverage.

R.J. White @rjwhite1 Yes 61 is a lot of home runs but Aaron Judge is the size of two normal men so congrats to both of them for hitting 30.5 home runs Yes 61 is a lot of home runs but Aaron Judge is the size of two normal men so congrats to both of them for hitting 30.5 home runs

"Yes 61 is a lot of home runs but Aaron Judge is the size of two normal men so congrats to both of them for hitting 30.5 home runs" - R.J. White

For the New York Yankees slugger, being one of the tallest MLB players has allowed him to maximize his skills by giving him a level of raw power that the common baseball player rarely possesses. I'm not saying he isn't extremely talented, but his size has helped him reach new heights, both literally and figuratively, on the field.

While Aaron Judge has been the focal point of the MLB for the past few months, to casual fans, it may seem that he is the tallest MLB player, but is he? Unfortunately for Judge, while he is the biggest news story in baseball right now, he is not the biggest player.

Who is the tallest MLB player?

While Judge measures in at an enormous 6'7", there are five other MLB players that currently share that height with him. Adam Wainwright, Oneil Cruz, Connor Sadzeck, Miguel Castro, and Trey Wingenter all find themselves in the 6-foot-7-inch club with Aaron Judge. Believe it or not, there are three players who surpass them in height.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, along with Brad Wieck of the Chicago Cubs, have both been recorded at 6'8", but there is one man who stands above the rest. His name is Sean Hjelle.

"Sean Hjelle height check: TALL" - Sarah Langs

At an astounding 6-foot-11-inches, Sean Hjelle is officially the tallest MLB player of 2022. He joins Jon Rauch as the only two MLB players in history who stand at 6'11". The 25-year-old pitcher from the San Francisco Giants was drafted in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft, and on September 28, 2022, Hjelle recorded his first Major League win.

Poll : 0 votes