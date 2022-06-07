"Who taught you that? Your mom?” - Derek Jeter makes fun of Hannah Jeter after their daughter's adorable counting mistakes

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who recently made his debut on Twitter, uploaded an adorable video where his eldest daughter Bella can be heard counting numbers which went utterly awry. Derek is seen driving his car with Hannah and Bella accompanying him.

Derek is heard asking his daughter, "Can you count to 20 for me?"

To which Bella starts counting, "1, 2, 3,4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 14, 18, 19, 'Eleventeen', 18, 14, 'Eleventeen' and 'Fiveteen.'"

How adorable! Hearing her daughter say "Eleventeen," Hannah could not stop laughing.

After Bella finished her number counting, Derek poked fun at Hannah Jeter and said, "Who taught you that? Your mom?"

Derek Jeter @derekjeter We’re still working on how to count to 20. We’re still working on how to count to 20. https://t.co/49fe4sd3kp

"We’re still working on how to count to 20." - @ DerekJeter

Fans on Twitter were left in stitches after Derek uploaded the adorable video. A Jeter fan named Dneelie posted a witty tweet with a funny GIF.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

dneelie @dneelie @derekjeter I think every child when learning how to count has thought of eleventeen. It’s a natural conclusion. So let’s just stop the madness and confusion and officially make eleventeen a number. Who I gotta call to make this happen?? Can we do this Mr. President? @derekjeter I think every child when learning how to count has thought of eleventeen. It’s a natural conclusion. So let’s just stop the madness and confusion and officially make eleventeen a number. Who I gotta call to make this happen?? Can we do this Mr. President? https://t.co/fdkiK1VzSc

"I think every child when learning how to count has thought of eleventeen. It’s a natural conclusion. So let’s just stop the madness and confusion and officially make eleventeen a number. Who I gotta call to make this happen?? Can we do this Mr. President?" - @Dneelie

A Twitter user revealed where Derek Jeter's daughter, Bella Raina Jeter learned her number counting skills

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Derek Jeter's Yankees uniform number - 2.

Twitter user JP retweeted Derek's tweet with a photo of the retired jersey numbers and pretty much nailed the response to Derek's question to his daughter in the video. The "Best Response of the Year" award must go to this Twitter user. Awesome! Fans couldn't stop appreciating this dude after his hilarious tweet.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"This must be where she learned to count." - @JP

Like other MLB fans, Derek, too, couldn't help but appreciate this guy and went on to retweet his response.

"That's pretty good!" - @ Derek Jeter

Jodi, an MLB fan, rightly said the response was spot on.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"OMG that's very funny & spot on." - @ Derek Jeter

Michael DeCarlo said that, as long as Bella remembers number 2 (Derek's uniform number), he is good to go.

Michael DeCarlo @Michael02979909 🏻 @derekjeter As long as she remembers # 2 your good DJ @derekjeter As long as she remembers # 2 your good DJ 👍🏻🌈

"As long as she remembers # 2 your good DJ" - @ Michael DeCarlo

Within a week of joining Twitter, Derek is on fire. His Twitter posts are witty and are being loved by MLB fans. Keep those updates coming, DJ!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far