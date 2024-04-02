Who is Taylor Trammell? A closer look at Seattle outfielder claimed off waivers by Los Angeles Dodgers

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the Los Angeles Dodgers had claimed Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. Trammell was recently DFA'd by Seattle last week, per FanSided's Robert Murray.

The young slugger is out of options, so he will be on the Blue Crew's active roster. Some early thought is that Trammell could help out in the outfield as Jason Heyward has been dealing with a back problem.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To make room on the roster, the club has released Matt Gage. The initial report was that the club DFA'd Gage, but the club updated the report to state that they had released the lefty.

Taking a look at the Dodgers new slugger Taylor Trammell

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Taylor Trammell (Image via Getty)

Taylor Trammell started to make a name for himself as a high school athlete in Georgia. He played both baseball and football and was depicted as Georgia's "best two-sport stud," per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Trammell committed to play baseball for the University of Georgia Tech, but would later be selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2016 MLB Draft. He would forgo his college commitment and sign with Cincinnati.

Trammell would spend a few seasons in the minors with the Reds before being traded to the San Diego Padres in 2019. He was a part of the trade where Cincinnati acquired Trevor Bauer.

Expand Tweet

The following year, Trammell would be traded again, but this time to the Seattle Mariners. He made his MLB debut on April 1, 2021, playing center field against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers got a player who is young and hungry to prove himself in this league. It would not be too surprising if he found his groove in Los Angeles around the juggernaut lineup they have put together over the offseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.