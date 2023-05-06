Who is Thom Brenneman? Broadcaster's disrespectful apology in 2020 resurfaces after Glen Kuiper incident

Thom Brenneman's disrespectful apology for his homophobic slur in 2020 has resurfaced again in 2023. This time, it is related to the racial slur Glen Kuiper made during the Oakland Athletics game against the Kansas City Royals.

Thom Brenneman is a renowned sportscaster. He was the television voice for the Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2006) and Cincinnati Reds (2007-2020). After his college years, he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and become a broadcaster. He also worked as the television play-by-play announcer of the Cincinnati Reds along with Hall of Famer Johny Bench.

Seriously, Thom Brennaman calling a Home Run in the middle of a career altering apology is unintentionally the funniest video of 2020

In 1998, he was hired as the television voice for the Diamondbacks. In 2004, he was on the broadcasting team when Randy Johnson threw the 17th perfect game in the history of MLB. His career soon with the team soon came to an end in 2006.

From 2007 to 2020 he joined his father Marty as the broadcasting team for Cincinnati. He had a successful career with the team until in 2020 he was removed for his homophobic slurs during a game against the Kansas City Royals. Although he apologized for his comments, he was removed from the team.

He later served as a play-by-play announcer for the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico for the 2020-21 season. He currently serves as the play-by-play announcer for Chatterbox Sports, a subscription serving to show high school games.

In 2023, baseball fans are reminded of his homophobic slurs all those years ago when Glen Kuiper made a racial slur during the Oakland Athletics game against the same Kansas City Royals.

Thom Brenneman's father Marty Brenneman

Thom Brenneman's father Marty Brenneman was known for his long tenure as the voice for the Cincinnati Reds Radio Network in the MLB. Some of his notable calls include Hank Aaron's 714th home run in 1974, Tom Browning's perfect game in 1988, Ken Griffey Jr.'s 500th home run in 2004 and 600th in 2008, The Reds World Series Victories in 1975, 1976, and 1990 and more.

