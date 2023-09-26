Who is Thomas Saggese? Exploring Cardinals’ rising prospect’s emotional story that fuels his minor league dominance

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Thomas Saggese's path to get to where he is has not been easy. From being deemed undersized, losing his senior high school season, and a tragedy in his family, Saggese has fought through it all.

Saggese was the Texas Rangers' fifth-round draft pick out of high school. He was one of three players sent to the Cardinals at the trade deadline this season for Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton.

This season, Saggese has been tearing the cover off the ball. He has split his season between Double-A and Triple-A, slashing .306/.374/.530 with 26 home runs and 111 RBIs. He was named a Texas League All-Star on Tuesday.

Saggese is looking to follow the path of Jordan Walker and Mason Wynn, who reached the big leagues at age 21. If he keeps hitting like he has been, there is no doubt he will see his name on the big-league roster in no time.

Thomas Saggese keeps his family close to his heart

Thomas Saggese was close to his mother, Wendi. She was a big supporter of him, and he would call her his best friend. Unfortunately, Wendi passed away in 2020 after her battle with breast cancer.

Whenever Saggese would tell his mother he loved her, she would respond with "I love you...more." He has cherished it and keeps it close to him when he is out on the field.

Watching him play, you will notice the word "more" is written on his tape. He often points down to it as he is rounding the bases after a home run.

Saggese is outstanding on and off the field, and many MLB prospects can look to his story for inspiration. He is ranked as the St. Louis Cardinals' No. 9 prospect and the organization is excited about the player he can become.