Who are Tim Anderson's kids? Uncovering White Sox star's colorful family life

Tim Anderson is a shortstop for the Chicago White Sox. Despite reeling from controversies regarding infidelity, he appears to have a strong family life. He has three kids.

Tim Anderson married his wife Bria Anderson in 2017. They have two daughters together. Their eldest daughter Paxton was born in 2016, and their second daughter Pyeton was born in 2019.

However, Tim Anderson also shares a child with an Instagram model and influencer named Dejah Lanee. Lanee posted pictures on Instagram with her baby bump and tagged Anderson as the unborn child's father. She finally gave birth to a son on October 7, 2022. She named him Sevn, based on a distorted version of Anderson's jersey number.

Tim Anderson later confirmed his relationship with Lanee and him being the father of her child. He posted an image of the baby with the name "Double 07" on Instagram with the quote:

"Everybody ain't gotta know everything. Nobody ain't gotta know, really." (via [email protected] on Twitter)

This has since grown into a full-blown controversy, with Anderson's wife Bria getting involved and supporting her husband.

Despite the fathering children with multiple women, it seems Tim Anderson has a loving relationship with his children. He is committed to being the best father he can be to his three children because he knows what not having a father is like.

Tim Anderson's personal life

Tim Anderson at Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays game

Anderson is a veteran baseball player. He was born on June 23, 1993, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He missed his father for the first 15 years of his life as Tim Sr. was jailed due to drug charges.

His birth mother could not afford his upbringing. Therefore, he grew up under the care of his uncle and aunt along with their three children. However, his grandfather often took him to visit his father in jail so that they can know each other.

He attended Hillcrest High School in Alabama. Later, he enrolled in East Central Community College in Mississippi and eventually transferred to the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He played baseball throughout his school and college life.

In 2017, his best friend was killed due to a shooting. Both of them were godfathers to each other's daughters. Since then, he has started a charitable foundation called Anderson's League of Leaders. The foundation aims to characterize youth and support the prevention of bullying and gun violence.

He was involved in another controversy. In 2021, he was exposed by a woman named Sierra Maria, who claimed that they were in a relationship. She shared leaked messages between the two, even accusing him of cheating on Bria with her.

Despite the ups and downs in his personal life, Anderson continues to play for the Chicago White Sox and entertain the fans.

