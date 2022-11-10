Who is Trea Turner's wife? Meet Kristen Harabedian

Trea Turner has been a star baseball player since 2015 when he made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals. A few short years later, he reached another important milestone in life. In 2018, he got married.

He met his eventual wife Kristen Harabedian when they both attended North Carolina State, where she was a gymnast and he was a baseball player.

They were married in Washington D.C. in November of 2018, where Turner was a member of the Nationals until he was traded in 2021.

They had been together for six years prior to getting married.

Harabedian had also competed in high school gymnastics, as she was one of the best in her sport back then. On January 18, 2010, was featured by Faces in the Crowd in Sports Illustrated, a triumph for her.

Harabedian was born May 1, 1992. She was born in Flemington, New Jersey.

Harabedian comes from an athletic family, so it should surprise no one that she was such a talented gymnast. Her brother Zak played baseball and her sister Jenny played softball.

She began in gymnastics at a very young age. Over the years, she got good enough to warrant an athletic scholarship from NC State University. She does not actively compete anymore, though.

The couple has one child together, a boy named Beckham. She is routinely in the stands for Turner's games.

Will Trea Turner and his wife be moving again this offseason?

Turner is arguably the top shortstop available and one of the top players available this offseason. Following his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the shortstop may now sign wherever he pleases.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four

He is from the east, so many expect him to consider moving back there. The Philadelphia Phillies are a possible suitor for the All-Star.

However, the Dodgers have plenty of money to re-sign their shortstop, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him stay where he is now.

At just 29 years of age, it's possible the next contract he signs keeps him in a location for a very long time. He could be in Los Angeles, Philadelphia or somewhere else for the rest of his career.

