ICYMI: MLB wives Kayla Harper and Kourtney Turner react to Kristen Turner's adorable Instagram post

Kristen Turner, the MLB wife of Los Angeles Dodger shortstop Trea Turner, took to Instagram and posted a photo of their son, Beckham Dash Turner, in a Dodgers jersey and cap. Beckham looked like a mini-Trea in the Dodgers' white uniform, and the pic melted hearts.

"Daddy’s mini. 🤍 I cannot deal with this outfit!" - @ Kristen Turner

Kristen's comment section was showered with love from fans. Kayla Harper, the MLB wife of Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, and Kourtney Turner, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, were among the people who left adorable comments. Chase Carter, the girlfriend of the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman, also commented on Kristen's post.

Kayla Harper commented with an emoji, "😍".

Kourtney Turner commented, "Hi cutie 👋."

Chase commented, "So cute."

In October 2021, Kristen dressed Beckham in a Los Angeles Dodgers-themed onesie to cheer on his father, Trea Turner.

"Game 4! Let’s go dada." - @Kristen Turner

On February 12, 2021, Kristen announced the arrival of Beckham on Instagram.

"Beckham Dash Turner 💙. 6lb 15oz. 20.5 inches. You have turned our lives upside down in the best possible way! We love you so much little buddy." - @ Kristen Turner

On February 15, 2021, Kristen uploaded a portrait of her husband Trea Turner with Beckham covered in a red Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with Turner written on it. MLB wife, Kayla Harper, liked the picture.

"My main man and my little man." - @ Kristen Turner

In October, little Beckham Dash Turner attended the Family Day with Los Angeles Dodgers, making a wonderful addition to the Dodgers family.

"Family Day." - @Kristen Turner

That is a family portrait to treasure.

Little Beckham gave company to his mother, Kristen Turner, while her husband was busy with the MLB schedule

On May 13, 2022, Kristen Turner turned 30! Since Trea, the Los Angeles Dodger shortstop, couldn't make it home from his MLB schedule, little Beckham helped her celebrate. Having no regrets, Kristen said she wouldn't trade it for the world and is excited to witness what life has in store for her as she enters her 30s.

"This is 30 ✨Trea was out of town until last night so Beckham had to step up and make my birthday cake all by himself…. but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! Excited for all the things to come." - @ Kristen Turner

As baseball enthusiasts, we hope to see Beckham Dash Turner grow up to be an MLB player just like his All-Star father.

