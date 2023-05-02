Who is Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba? Meet the former UCLA gymnast who represents the biggest names in baseball

At only 30 years old, Rachel Luba has made a name for herself in the baseball universe by becoming the youngest female MLB agent and starting the first-ever female-owned agency. While she may not be a household name, representing one of the most polarizing players in baseball has helped her reach the general public.

Shortly after establishing her own agency, Luba Sports, she signed her first client, Trevor Bauer. Her first-ever negotiation came between Bauer and the Cincinnati Reds, with Bauer receiving the second-highest contract for an arbitration-eligible pitcher in MLB history.

"So awesome!! @ydb_yokohama got a massive billboard for @BauerOutage by the Yokohama station! What an honor for him." - @AgentRachelLuba

Born in Monterey, California, the former gymnast graduated magna cum laude in 2013 from UCLA, earning her bachelor's degree in communications. Luba went on to attend law school at Pepperdine University, graduating a semester early in 2016.

While still in law school at Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, Rachel Luba had the first taste of her sports agency career as an intern for the Beverly Hills Sports Council. Following her graduation, she was hired by Major League Baseball as a lawyer. During that time, she worked on 22 arbitration cases, helping win a record 12 hearings for MLB players in 2018.

Rachel Luba made history during the 2020-2021 offseason

During the 2020–2021 offseason, Luba helped negotiate a record-breaking deal for Trevor Bauer with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bauer became the highest-paid player in MLB history for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, paying him $40 million and $45 million respectively.

Rachel Luba @AgentRachelLuba Over the last 1.5 years, Ive seen a few ppl tell lies for personal gain & Ive watched the media recklessly give them a platform to do so. & I couldn’t help but think about the harm it was doing to the actual people who need our help. That’s why, it was an extra special honor(1/2) Over the last 1.5 years, Ive seen a few ppl tell lies for personal gain & Ive watched the media recklessly give them a platform to do so. & I couldn’t help but think about the harm it was doing to the actual people who need our help. That’s why, it was an extra special honor(1/2) https://t.co/1GRelv8BhP

"Over the last 1.5 years, Ive seen a few ppl tell lies for personal gain & Ive watched the media recklessly give them a platform to do so. & I couldn’t help but think about the harm it was doing to the actual people who need our help. That’s why, it was an extra special honor(1/2)" - @AgentRachelLuba

While Rachel Luba was successful in landing a massive contract for her client, she drew criticism for defending Trevor Bauer during his sexual assault allegations, as well as denying the claims against him. Some critics felt she was gaslighting the alleged victim, while others praised her for standing up for her client.

Bauer was not the only polarizing figure represented by her agency, as she represented troubled outfielder Yasiel Puig from November 2020 to November 2021.

New York Porch Sports @nyporchsport Trevor Bauer says Rachel Luba’s trolls don’t respect women:



“The problem with the Internet is people want to silence independent females like Rachel,” Bauer said. “Faceless men with Yankees or Astros AVI’s need to look in the mirror. Strong, intellectual women are here to stay.” Trevor Bauer says Rachel Luba’s trolls don’t respect women:“The problem with the Internet is people want to silence independent females like Rachel,” Bauer said. “Faceless men with Yankees or Astros AVI’s need to look in the mirror. Strong, intellectual women are here to stay.” https://t.co/2gTlTh3AM6

"Trevor Bauer says Rachel Luba’s trolls don’t respect women: “The problem with the Internet is people want to silence independent females like Rachel,” Bauer said. “Faceless men with Yankees or Astros AVI’s need to look in the mirror. Strong, intellectual women are here to stay.” - @nyporchsport

