Who is Tyler Soderstrom's father, Steve Soderstrom? Athletics top prospect appreciates dad's efforts after 2023 MLB All-Star Futures game

In his second appearance at the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, Tyler Soderstrom, the top prospect for the Oakland Athletics, showcased impressive power and skill that has been honed through years of guidance from his father, Steve Soderstrom.

The 21-year-old catcher, currently ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 35 prospect, expressed his gratitude towards his father for the instrumental role he played in shaping his baseball career.

Steve, a former professional baseball player who was drafted sixth overall in the 1993 Draft out of Fresno State, provided Tyler with invaluable coaching and support throughout his life.

Steve made his mark as a highly regarded pitcher in the sport. Born on September 3, 1972, in Turlock, California, Steve displayed exceptional talent from a young age, leading to a standout collegiate career at Fresno State University.

In 1993, Steve's skills and potential were recognized when he was selected as the sixth overall pick in the Major League Baseball (MLB) draft by the San Francisco Giants.

He continues to be a dedicated observer of his son's games, offering advice and encouragement whenever needed. Tyler acknowledged his father's unwavering presence and the profound impact he has had on his development as a player.

During the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game, Tyler demonstrated why he is considered a rising star in the baseball world. Despite being just 19 years old when he first participated in the game in 2021, Soderstrom's growth and refinement were evident this time around.

Having missed an entire season of professional play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler's commitment and perseverance paid off as he excelled on the field.

Tyler Soderstrom: From High School Standout to MLB Draft 2023

Tyler Soderstrom's baseball journey has been marked by consistent growth and impressive achievements. Starting from his days at Turlock High School in California, Soderstrom quickly established himself as a standout player.

In his junior year in 2019, he boasted an impressive batting average of .450 while showcasing his power with four home runs. His exceptional skills earned him a spot in the prestigious 2019 Under Armour All-America Baseball Game, where he further displayed his talent on a national stage.

The following year, Tyler Soderstrom's senior season was unfortunately cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, his remarkable performance in the limited games he played earned him recognition as the Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year. Batting .357, Soderstrom's skills were undeniable, and he solidified his commitment to play college baseball at UCLA.

Considered one of the top prospects for the 2020 MLB draft, Soderstrom's talent caught the attention of the Oakland Athletics, who selected him 26th overall.

Signing a contract worth $3.3 million, he embarked on his professional career with high expectations. Unfortunately, the cancellation of the minor league season in 2020 due to the pandemic prevented Soderstrom from playing any official games.

However, in 2021, Soderstrom finally had the opportunity to showcase his skills in the minor leagues. He started the season with the Stockton Ports of the Low-A West and impressed with a slash line of .306/.390/.568, along with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs over 57 games.

His performance earned him a spot in the All-Star Futures Game, where he continued to exhibit his potential on a national stage.

Moving up the ranks in 2022, Soderstrom began the season with the Lansing Lugnuts of the High-A Midwest League before earning a promotion to the Midland RockHounds of the Double-A Texas League.

Towards the end of the season, he further advanced to the Las Vegas Aviators of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Throughout his time with these teams, Soderstrom showcased his power and offensive prowess, amassing 29 home runs and 105 RBIs over 134 games.

Entering the 2023 season, Soderstrom found himself starting with the Las Vegas Aviators, solidifying his place in Triple-A.

His consistent growth and impressive performance led to his selection as a representative for the Oakland Athletics at the 2023 All-Star Futures Game, an acknowledgment of his potential and impact on the field.

